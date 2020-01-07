Advocate of Nirbhaya's parents hopes the court will pronounce death warrant to convicts

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The advocate of Nirbhaya's parents on Tuesday said that advocates of convicts have engaged in "delaying tactics" in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case and hoped that the court will pronounce death warrant to the convicts.

"The advocates of the convicts have just engaged in delaying tactics. The court told the advocates of the convicts that they could present their views but they asked a different date which was not allowed," Advocate Jitendra Kumar Jha told reporters here.

All the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case had stated on December 24 that they would file both curative and mercy petitions.

The case pertains to rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student by six men on a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012.

Four convicts - Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh are facing the gallows in the case.

The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial.

Another accused was a minor and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years. (ANI)