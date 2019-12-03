Advocate Rajeev Dhavan's removal an 'internal matter': Nirmohi Akhara

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Nirmohi Akhara, one of the key litigants in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, on Tuesday, said that senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan's removal from the case is an "internal matter".

"Mr Rajeev Dhawan had very strongly argued the case of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board in Supreme Court but they are not filing a review petition. However, it is an internal matter of the other Muslim litigants including JuH whether or not to ask him to represent them for their review petitions," Nirmohi Akhara said in an official statement.

Dhavan, who represented the Muslim parties in the dispute case in the Supreme Court, said that he has been sacked from the case.

In an announcement on Facebook early Tuesday morning, Dhavan said, "Just been sacked from the Babri case by AOR Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the 'sacking' without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case."

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict in the dispute case.

On November 9, the apex court had awarded the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and asked the Centre and the state government to give the Sunni Waqf Board a five-acre plot in Ayodhya to build a mosque. (ANI)

