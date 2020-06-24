Aerial spraying of insecticides being done in Rajasthan for locust control

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Aerial spraying of insecticides is being done by drones in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagore and Jodhpur districts of Rajasthan for locust control, said Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The Ministry said, "Under Make in India initiative in locust control, trials of prototype vehicle mounted ULV sprayer has been successfully conducted in Ajmer and Bikaner; approvals required for commercial launch are underway."

"Aerial spraying of insecticides is being done by drones in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagore and Jodhpur districts of Rajasthan for locust control in inaccessible areas and for effective control over tall trees," the Ministry said.

United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization has appreciated that India is the first country in the world which is controlling Desert Locust through Drones, it added. (ANI)

