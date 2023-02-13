Aero India 2023: Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande flies in LAH

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday flew in the Light Combat Helicopter at the 14th edition of Aero India at Bengaluru, Karnataka.

"I was quite impressed with the kind of features that Light Combat Helicopter has, especially in terms of manoeuvrability and capabilities that we in Army is requiring from a combat helicopter," he told ANI.

Earlier today the prime minister inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 - at Air Force Station in Yelahanka here.

A commemorative stamp was also released by the Prime Minister on the occasion.

The five-day event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.



Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Bengaluru sky is bearing testimony to the capabilities of New India.

"This new height is the reality of New India, today India is touching new heights and transcending them too", the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that Aero India 2023 is a shining example of India's growing capabilities and the presence of around 100 nations at this event shows the trust that the entire world shows in India.

He noted the participation of more than 800 exhibitors including Indian MSMEs and startups along with the well-renowned companies of the world. Throwing light on the theme of Aero India 2023 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities', the Prime Minister expressed that the strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat keeps on growing with each passing day.

Referring to the Defence Minister's Conclave and CEOs Round Table that is being organised along with the show, Modi said that active participation in the sector will enhance the potential of Aero India.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of Aero India taking place in Karnataka which is the hub of India's technological advancement.

The Prime Minister said that India's successes are bearing witness to its capabilities. Tejas, INS Vikrant, advanced manufacturing facilities in Surat and Tumkur, said the Prime Minister, are the potential of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with which the world's new alternatives and opportunities are linked. (ANI)

