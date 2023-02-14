Aero India 2023: Lord Hanuman's signage displayed on HAL's aircraft removed

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): A picture of Lord Hanuman displayed on the tail of the model of the HLFT-42 trainer aircraft has been removed.

The picture of lord Hanuman was seen displayed on the tail of the model of the fighter jet of the Hindustan Lead-in Fighter Trainer (HLFT-42) aircraft on Monday when the five-day Aero India 2023 began.

HAL's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) CB Ananthakrishnan clarified on the issue saying that the development was "unintentional".



Talking to ANI, the HAL CMD said, "It was with not with any intention that it was put and it is not with any intention that it has been removed it is to see that the programme runs through successfully....This was unintentional."



A sticker signage of Lord Hanuman was seen on the vertical fin of the HLFT-42 on Monday. The aircraft is said to be the successor of HAL Marut, the country's first Indigenous aircraft.

The 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on Monday.

Speaking at the event on Monday, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state will contribute in its way towards the economy, social system, and defence sector.

"The ongoing airshow has been the biggest event at the international level due to its size, exhibition, and working style. Through this, India has displayed its strength in the defence sector. During the Covid pandemic, when the airshow in Paris did not hold, it was held on a grand scale in Bengaluru. This time, the area and the number of exhibitors are more," he said.

Some of the ground-breaking technologies include Air Defence Systems, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Aerial and Ground Precise Guided Munitions, Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, Land and Naval solutions, Avionic Systems, Air and Missile Defence Systems, and more are being featured in the show. (ANI)

