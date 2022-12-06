Aero India 2023: Officials Meet Karnataka CM, visit Air Force Station

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI): The 14th edition of Aero India will be organised by the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, from February 17-23, 2023, informed a press release.

"Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as a premier aerospace exhibition with 13 successful editions organized in Bengaluru since 1996," the release stated.

As per the release, the Ministry of Defence team led by Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (DIP) and Cdr. Achal Malhotra VSM, CEO, of the Defence Exhibition Organization along with C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Vandita Sharma, IAS, Chief Secretary and Gaurav Gupta, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary.



They also met Air Cmde Manoj Kumar Yadav AoC, Air Force Station, Yelahanka and discussed issues related to Aero India 2023.

CM Bommai thanked the Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Ministry of Defence for selecting Bengaluru as the venue for Aero India 2023 and assured of the complete support of the host State to make this edition the largest ever since its inception.

The Ministry of Defence team took an on-site assessment at the Air Force Station Yelahanka and has fast-tracked all planning and execution of the mega event which will showcase India's resolve to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in Aerospace and Defence.

HAL as a nodal organisation has constituted its teams and is ready to interact with the nodal teams of Govt. of Karnataka and Indian Air Force to ensure seamless execution of Aero India 2023 which has multiple stakeholders, the release stated. (ANI)

