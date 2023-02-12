Aero India 2023 to be held in Bengaluru from Feb 13 to 17

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Biennial event of Aero India 2023, scheduled to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17 will offer a platform for the industry to showcase their latest equipment, helicopters and aircraft.

The event also provides an opportunity for defence personnel to interact with OEM representatives and gain first-hand experience on the products which are envisaged for future induction into Armed Forces, according to a government release.

In this year's Aero India, the Indian navy is participating more prominently.

Recently, in pursuance of nation's goal to achieve 'AatmaNirbharta', Indian Navy has recently landed the LCA (Navy), the indigenous technology demonstrator fighter (lead-in for the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter) onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.



The indigenous aircraft, ALH Mk III and MR aircraft P8I would participate in the fly past and static display respectively during the event. In keeping with the emphasis on self-reliance, a customized graphic Photo-Essay, compiled by HAL, to be used as a reference document for undertaking repairs of engines of MiG 29K aircraft, would be presented by CMD HAL to the Chief of the Naval Staff.

In addition, a project of analysing Health Usage & Monitoring System (HUMS) of MiG 29K aircraft, using Artificial Intelligence, has been included as part of 'Launch of New Technology' by DRDO. This will significantly reduce the data analysis time resulting in faster turnaround of aircraft and better prediction for preventive maintenance, it said.

A seminar on the topic 'AatmaNirbharta in Aero Armament Sustenance' will be conducted by the Indian Navy, in collaboration with DDP.

The seminar will provide a platform to key stakeholders from the MoD, User, Maintainer, QA agencies, DRDO, DPSUs and the Indian industry to engage in detailed discussions on the Govt's initiative and way-ahead for taking on sustenance of missiles held with the Armed Forces, the release added.

Having grown in scope and magnitude over the years, Aero India would prove another stepping stone towards growth and empowerment of Naval Aviation and self-reliance of the Nation's Defence Forces. (ANI)

