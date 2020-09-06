AES claims lives of six children in Gorakhpur this year: UP CM

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that six children have died due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) this year in Gorakhpur.

Addressing an event organised on the sixth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanathji Maharaj here, the Chief Minister said, "Gorakshpeeth always participated in various initiatives of the administration. Mahant Avaidyanathji Maharaj used to give priority to sanitation. In Gorakhpur, at least 600 children used to die due to AES every year during this time between 1977 and 2017."

"After we came into power in 2017, several people joined 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. With the efforts of everyone, this year, six children died due to AES, which means that we have controlled over 99 per cent deaths," he added.

Recalling the steps taken by late Avaidyanathji Maharaj as a proponent of Sanatan Dharma, Adityanath said, "He strongly opposed the ideology which was weakening the Hindu society. Being a proponent of Sanatan Dharma, he continued to propagate its principle throughout his life." (ANI)

