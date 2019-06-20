AES crisis: Bhim Army workers barge into chamber of SKMCH Superintendent

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 19 (ANI): The members of Bhim Army on Wednesday allegedly barged into the chamber of Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) Superintendent Dr Sunil Shahi, seeking prompt and better treatment to the patients of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

"If you care about the well-being of the children, allow us to work. There is a lot of disturbance. I am going to make a complaint to the District Magistrate," Dr Shahi told the Bhim Army workers.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took cognizance of the issue after we burnt his effigy along with that of Health Minister Mangal Pandey five days ago. We are here to take stock of the situation," said one of the Bhim Army workers.

As many as 112 children have died of AES in Muzaffarpur district, including 93 at SKMCH and 19 at Kejriwal Hospital.

Earlier today, the hospital superintendent had urged political leaders to refrain from visiting the hospital. (ANI)

