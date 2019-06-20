AES crisis: If any negligence, action will be taken against guilty, says Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 19 (ANI): Action will be taken against the doctors and others if they are found guilty of negligence in treating the patients of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur, said Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar here on Wednesday.

"There will definitely be an investigation to find out if there is any negligence in treating the patients. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar went to Muzaffarpur himself and took stock of the situation. Every patient will be taken care of," said Kumar.

As many as 112 children have died of AES in Muzaffarpur district so far.

"The Central government has announced to set up one 100 bedded ICU. The entire government is working to resolve the issue," he added. (ANI)

