AES outbreak: Opposition stages protest; demands health minister's resignation

Patna (Bihar) [India] 9 July (ANI): Opposition MLAs at the Bihar assembly staged a protest and demanded the resignation of Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey here on Tuesday over deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Bhola Yadav, MLA, RJD said: "You can see the depleting conditions of the health department in Bihar. The Bihar government has not learnt from the Muzaffarpur incident."

He also said that the state government should take accountability for the incident. "They should accept their mistake and ask resignations from its ministers," Yadav said.

He further went on to say that to improve the condition of the health department the Chief Minister should show determination. "He should monitor things himself and remove irresponsible ministers," he said. (ANI)

