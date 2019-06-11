Affiliation ceremony of Indian Coast Guard, Assam Rifles held in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 11(ANI): An onboard affiliation ceremony of Indian Coast Guard with the oldest parliamentary force Assam Rifles was held in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Shaurya.

Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh and Additional Director General VSR Murthy attended the ceremony to sign the second phase of Affiliation Charter for training Assam Rifles onboard ICG Shaurya.

Family members of the Indian Coast Guard personnel were also invited in the ceremony.

The objective of the Affiliation Charter is to promote bilateral cooperation between Indian Coast Guard and Assam Rifles on the field and utilise each others' assets for training and sports.

The ultimate aim of the Affiliation Charter is to synergise the potential of two services in order to produce an unbeatable combination during a conflict/ humanitarian mission undertaken by both the Armed forces. (ANI)

