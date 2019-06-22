Muqadessa Yourish, the Deputy Minister of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce speaking to ANI at the event in Mumbai on Friday (Photo/ANI)
Muqadessa Yourish, the Deputy Minister of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce speaking to ANI at the event in Mumbai on Friday (Photo/ANI)

Afghanistan holds agricultural expo in Mumbai to boost trade ties with India

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:47 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Afghanistan on Friday held an event here to highlight "Made in Afghanistan" products in a bid to attract Indian investment to their nation.
57 Afghan companies from the agricultural sector took part in the event, which was inaugurated by Muqadessa Yourish, the Deputy Minister of Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
Speaking to ANI, Yourish highlighted that Afghanistan sought to attract investment to their nation to boost its economy.
"There are two sides of business - there is trade and there is investment...We're doing really great on the trade aspect of business but we're struggling to bring in investment to the country. There is a lot of potential, we have the energy sector, the mining sector but security has always been an issue when businesses have shown interest to come and invest in Afghanistan," she said.
"Going forward, we would like to focus not only on trade but the investment component of the business as well. Our Indian partners have certainly shown interest on that front," the leader added.
The event acted as an apt platform for various companies in terms of increasing business ties and was able to attract crowds of customer and businessmen, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, New Delhi, stated.

Speaking on trade through the Chabahar Port, Yourish said: "Every transit route, when you just inaugurate them, they do have their challenges. With Chabhar particularly, one of the biggest issues on our side has been that currently there is no Afghan company that owns a shipping line, So the cost of shipping has been very high for our traders."
She further highlighted that an Indian marine line company was interested in doing a joint investment with Afghan partners to find a solution to this problem being faced by Afghanistan.
Naseem Sharifi, the Consul General of Afghanistan's Consulate General in Mumbai was optimistic about the outcome of the event. Speaking to ANI, he also added that Chabahar is making the export of a lot of items to India possible.
"The overall goal is to increase the volume of export from Afghanistan to India and then again import Indian goods to Afghanistan," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:19 IST

Encounter underway in J-K's Baramulla district

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Boniyar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 09:44 IST

Death toll touches 128 in Muzaffarpur due to encephalitis

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) on Saturday mounted to 128 in Muzaffarpur district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 09:08 IST

4 held for assaulting policeman in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 22 (ANI): Four people were arrested in Chennai for assaulting a policeman on duty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:38 IST

Rajasthan: 12-yr-old boy chokes himself as part of TikTok...

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy accidentally choked himself to death allegedly while attempting to shoot and upload his video on mobile app Tik Tok, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:38 IST

Telangana: KCR inaugurates world's largest irrigation project

Jayashankar Bhupalpally (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday inaugurated the world's largest lift irrigation scheme, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, here in Bhupalpally district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:30 IST

Telangana: Father held for raping 5 -year-old daughter multiple times

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter, police said on Friday

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:27 IST

Jharkhand: Two held, rare snake worth Rs 1.6 crore seized

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Bokaro police on Friday arrested two men and recovered a rare snake Red Sand Boa worth Rs 1.6 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:13 IST

Stuti Khandwala clears NEET, JEE, AIIMS, JIPMER, chooses...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 22 (ANI): Surat-based Stuti Khandwala who hit headlines for clearing four top competitive exams NEET, JEE Main, AIIMS and JIPMER, besides securing a scholarship from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has decided to pursue research in the premier US institute.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:50 IST

BJP's vote share increased despite SP-BSP alliance: Rajnath in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): After getting re-elected to Parliament with a massive mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited his constituency, Lucknow, where he said that BJP's thumping win in the elections was a "huge

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:35 IST

Odisha minister faces flak for calling himself 'God', CM Naveen...

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi on Friday drew flak for calling himself "God" and equating Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Lord Jagannath.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:02 IST

Sonowal inaugurates Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati. He was joined by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel at the event.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 05:44 IST

Assam Rifles apprehends self-styled general of NSCN(K)...

Aboi-Mon (Nagaland) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): The Assam Rifles on Friday arrested a self-styled Major General of Naga terrorist outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) (NSCN (K)), Yanghang alias Mopa, responsible for the ambush of 40th Assam Rifles soldiers in May, police said.

Read More
iocl