AFI condoles death of former chief coach Joginder Singh Saini

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Athletics Federation of India has condoled the death of its Advisor, former National coach Joginder Singh Saini today.

Saini Saab, as he was known by everyone whose life he touched, was among the country's foremost teachers and decorated with the Dronacharya Award. He was 90 years old and breathed his last at his home in Patiala.

He was the Chief Coach of the Indian athletics team, which won eight gold medals in a total of 18 medals in the 1978 Asian Games. He served Indian athletics for long in that position and took on varying roles within the Federation, from being a selector to an advisor. Despite his advancing years and failing health, he kept himself abreast of the latest developments.

A science graduate, he took athletics coaching after completing a diploma in physical education and a course in coaching at the National Institute of Sports under Brutus Milton and Ken Doherty in 1954. Months after he became a coach under the Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur scheme, it was merged with the National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

"I am truly sad to hear of the passing away of our colleague, my Chief Coach and mentor, Saini Saab. He loved athletics and contributed to the Athletics Federation of India till his last day. He was my friend, philosopher and guide and helped me immensely in my role as AFI President with his sound advice," said AFI President Adille Sumariwalla.

"The Indian athletics fraternity at large and I will miss Saini. It is a great void, not easy to fill. It is a great loss to the entire sporting fraternity of India. My deepest condolences to his family and prayers for his soul to rest in eternal peace," he said of Saini's calming influence and reiterated that AFI will continue to work towards fulfilling his vision and his dreams. (ANI)

