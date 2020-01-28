AFMC to host Armed Forces Medical Conference between Feb 5-7

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Armed Forces Medical College here will organise the 68th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference-2020 and the 58th Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC) meeting from February 5 to 7, 2020, Defence PRO informed on Monday.

This conference is the largest gathering of Armed Forces medical and nursing personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force and is the only multi-speciality conference of its kind in the country.

In its 58th consecutive year, the Armed Forces Medical Research Conference has steadily grown in scope and stature over the years. Medical professionals of the Armed Forces are now collaborating with the leading medical research organisations of the country and undertaking cutting edge medical research which is of relevance not only within the Armed Forces but also to the society at large.

The three-day conference, being organised at AFMC, Pune, under the overall supervision of Lieutenant General Nardeep Naithani, Director and Commandant, will discuss a wide spectrum of issues concerning the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

The conference will commence with awards for excellence in academics in postgraduate and in-service training courses. Awards for best research paper & reviewer for Medical Journal Armed Forces of India (MJAFI) and best AFMRC completed research projects will be presented during the conference.

At the core of the deliberations will be the 58th Annual Meeting of Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC). The AFMRC provides a platform to the AFMS researchers posted all over the country to meaningfully contribute and be a valuable part of this enormous research and learning process.

The highlight of the conference will be a special session on innovations and creativity in health care practice and delivery. The need to innovate has always existed; its importance in Armed Forces is amplified with personnel deployed in varied operational platforms and diverse terrains.

The first AFMRC was organised in 1953. Over the years, the conference has gradually expanded in scope to become a forum for planning, evaluation and implementation not only of research but also innovations in health care.

While the principal focus of research is related to the requirements of the Armed Forces, the results achieved are made available to all health care professionals. This year for the first time video conferencing of AFMRC sessions is being conducted with other major service hospitals to foster a spirit of research and innovation amongst Armed Forces doctors and Nurses. (ANI)

