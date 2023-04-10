"Aftab's parents yet not highlighted...have been hidden somewhere": Shraddha Walker's father

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walker on Monday demanded that Aftab's parents should be highlighted in the case and alleged that they have been hidden somewhere.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by his live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala on May 18, 2022.

While talking to ANI, Vikas Walker said, "His (Aftab) parents are not yet highlighted. I think they have been hidden somewhere. Where are they? I appeal to highlight them. We want to perform her (Shraddha) last rituals and I have appealed for her body parts."

Reiterating his demand for the death penalty of Aftab Poonawalla, he said "He (Aftab) should be given the death penalty. He is guilty. He committed this crime with full planning. There are loopholes in the investigation and proceedings due to which the case is delayed. I have asked my lawyer to appeal for fast-track proceedings in the case."

Earlier in March, Vijay Walkar said that one year of his daughter's murder will be completed in May but he has not been able to perform her last rites yet.

After attending a hearing in the Shraddha murder case in Saket Court, Shraddha's father said, "One year of my daughter's murder will be completed in May, and I have not been able to perform her last rites."

"I would perform the last rites after the accused is awarded the death sentence," he told ANI.

He also said that he is not in a position to perform the last rites as the body parts of her deceased daughter will be handed over to him only after the conclusion of the trial.



Vijay Walkar also said that he wants that the accused must be given a death sentence and the hearing should be conducted in a time-bound manner.

"We will be in a position to perform the last rites only after the conclusion of the trial. It is a question of when it will be concluded and whether I would be able to get the body parts of my daughter," he asked.

Advocate Seema Kushwaha, counsel for Vijay Walkar, said that the Nirbhaya case took seven years to reach its conclusion. This case should not take years to be concluded like the Nirbhaya case.

Audio-video recording of the online counselling was also played in the courtroom in the presence of Aftab. The recordings made Shraddha's father emotional.

In the recording, Shraddha was heard saying, "He will hunt me, find me, and will kill me."

In one of the recordings, she was also confessing to the doctor (counsellor) that one day Aftab grabbed her throat. "I was totally blacked out and was not able to breathe," Shraddha could be heard in the recording.

Responding to this, Advocate Kushwaha said that in this manner the case would take years to be completed. "The hearing should be conducted in the time frame manner on a daily basis," she added.

"I will move a petition in the Delhi High Court as discussed with the father of Shraddha," she said.

She also said Vijay Walkar came from Mumbai to attend the hearing. (ANI)

