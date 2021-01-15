After 12 years, DTC places order to induct 1,000 low floor AC CNG buses

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Delhi Transport Corporation has placed an order to induct 1,000 low floor AC CNG buses after a period of 12 years. All the buses will be on-road by September 2021.

With the induction of these 1000 buses, the total fleet of DTC will increase to 4760, said the Delhi government in a statement on Friday.

"These BS-VI complaints Air-Conditioned (AC) buses would be equipped with State-of-the-Art facilities like Real-Time Passenger Information systems, CCTVs, Panic Buttons, GPS and other facilities, along with being differently-abled friendly," the government said.

Congratulating the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is committed to building a world-class public transport system, along with reducing the environmental pollution in Delhi.

Kejriwal tweeted, "Congratulations Delhi! After 12 years of wait, orders have been placed by DTC to induct 1000 low floor AC CNG buses. All these buses will be on-road by Sep 2021. Delhi govt is committed to a pollution-free Delhi by building a world-class public transport system. With these 1000 buses, the total DTC fleet will increase to 4760 and the total bus fleet of Delhi (DTC and cluster) will increase to an all-time high of 7693. Despite several obstacles in procurement in the past years, our government has persisted and delivered."

According to the Delhi government, the last purchase of the new buses was undertaken in the year 2008, with the last bus being inducted in October 2011. On February 14, 2015, the number of buses was 4879. Currently, DTC runs 3760 buses. In the last 2 years, 1681 cluster buses had been added to Delhi's bus fleet. Presently, there are 6693 buses in Delhi - 3760 DTC and 2933 cluster buses.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "We are working day and night to carry forward Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resolve to make Delhi's transport system the best transport system in the world."

"Under this, 1000 AC buses are coming across after crossing obstacles with tireless efforts. With this, the rumors of the closure of DTC have been put to rest. We have been working to strengthen DTC from the beginning. DTC is the backbone of Delhi's transport system," he said. (ANI)