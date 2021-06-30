After 1st COVID Delta variant case in Chandigarh, Haryana to set up genome sequencing lab at PGI, Rohtak

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Orders have been given for the setting up of a lab for genome sequencing at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak after the first Delta Plus COVID variant was found in Chandigarh.

Speaking to the ANI on Wednesday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said: "So far, there is one case of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in the state. It has been reported in Chandigarh. The patient's contact tracing is being done. I have given orders to set up a lab at PGI, Rohtak for genome sequencing."

Earlier on Tuesday, Dharam Pal, Advisor to the Chandigarh Administrator had assured that contact tracing has been completed and said that there was nothing to worry about.



"A case of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was reported in Chandigarh some days back. The contact tracing has been completed. There is nothing to worry about as of now. We are keeping a close watch on the situation," Pal said.

As per a statement from the Chandigarh administration, the first Delta variant cases was reported after 50 random samples of Chandigarh residents from May and June were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) lab in June 6 for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).

Out of the results received, variants of concern (VOC) were detected in 35 samples - One Alpha variant (B.1.1.1.7), 33 Delta variant (B.1.617.2) and one Delta plus variant (AY.1)

The Delta plus variant was detected in a 35-year-old resident of Vikas Nagar Mauli-jagran who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22.

The Delta plus variant has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response. (ANI)

