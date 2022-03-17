After 2 year gap, International Surajkund Crafts Mela begins this Saturday

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that the Surajkund International Craft Mela will start from March 19 and will last till April 4.

"The Surajkund International Craft Mela will take place from March 19 onwards and will last till April 4. It will last for 16 days instead of the usual 15 days. Artists from 20 countries will take part in the fair. E-Ticketing will be provided this time," said Khattar while addressing the press conference.



The Chief Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir will be the 'partner state' and Uzbekistan will be the 'partner country' in the 35th edition of the annual fair this year.

The Mela is organized annually in Faridabad by the Surajkund Mela Authority & Haryana Tourism in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs.

In 2013, the fair was upgraded to an international level and the last edition was held in 2020, before the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

