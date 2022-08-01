After a long chase, dreaded Mumbai gangster nabbed in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 1 (ANI): In a joint operation, Goa Police and Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested from Panaji a dreaded criminal of Mumbai, who was allegedly involved in over 30 heinous crimes.

The man, caught with live firearm, has been identified as Vikrant, alias Vicky.

"In a late-night operation, Panaji Town Police Station and Navi Mumbai Crime Branch through their meticulous planning apprehended the most wanted and dreaded criminal of Mumbai, Maharashtra namely Vikrant alias Vicky Dattatrey Deshmukh," Shobhit Saksena, Superintendent of Police (SP), North Goa, told reporters here.

Police say Deshmukh is involved in over 30 serious cases of heinous crimes in Maharashtra and was wanted by Nerul Police Station in Mumbai for alleged murder and in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Sleuths from Goa and Mumbai had a cat and mouse chase to nab Deshmukh, who remained elusive until he was caught after hours of chase through a matrix of police network.

"Acting on the specific information, a team was formed and laid several traps and eventually chased the dreaded criminal, wherein there was every possibility that he may carry a deadly weapon with him and after long run chase caught hold the accused," Saksena said.

As anticipated by the cops, the dreaded criminal was carrying arms when the police caught him. He had on him a country-made pistol with five live rounds and cartridges. The police also took a car from his possession and some mobile phone handsets.



A criminal case, under Section 3 R/w 25 of Arms Act 1959, has been registered against the accused at Panaji Police Station.

The operation was conducted in close coordination with Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Team headed by Senior Vijaysingh Bhosle.

The nabbing comes weeks after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that his state has a high crime detection rate and no criminal will be spared.

At that time, Sawant was responding to a question by reporters on the alleged rape of a British woman in North Goa district.

The police has stepped up the security checks at major spots in the resort state as tourist season picks up.

"We are closely monitoring the casinos. They have a very good system of keeping all records of those visiting, and they have CCTV systems. I would also urge other commercial establishments like clubs, restaurants, malls to have a similar system, where they record the entry of people visiting as it is a very big deterrent. Over the past few months, patrolling has also been intensified in North Goa," the SP added.

The crackdown on the criminal network is a part of the anti-crime efforts in the state, which being a tourist hub, is often prone to petty and syndicated crimes.

"Criminals coming here should get rid of the misconception that they can come and stay in Goa. Goa police is sincere in maintaining peace and security in Goa. We pursue all inputs about criminals hiding in Goa. We are also implementing 'know your neighbor' and 'know your police officer', which has been launched with the intention to get information about criminals that may be hiding here," Saksena said. (ANI)

