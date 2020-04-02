After AIIMS doctor, his pregnant wife also tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): After a resident doctor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences here tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Thursday, his 9-months-pregnant wife also tested positive and has been kept under isolation, officials at the hospital said.

Officials also said that her delivery will take place at AIIMS itself.

"We will take all precautions to deliver the baby and proper treatment protocol would be followed by doctors here. They will wear PPE and all equipment will be disinfected," AIIMS officials told ANI.

The resident doctor from the Physiology Department of the hospital was moved to the new private ward for further evaluation and multiple testing after he tested positive for COVID-19. Members of his family and those who had come into contact with him are being screened.

On Wednesday, two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were tested positive for coronavirus.

Of the two doctors who were tested positive, one is a male posted at COVID-19 unit and the other is a female third-year post-graduation student from the Biochemistry Department, officials said.

According to officials, the student has a past travel history to a foreign country.

"Both the doctors have been admitted to the isolation ward," hospital officials said while adding that contact tracing of these two doctors is being done.

A doctor of the Delhi State Cancer Institute was also confirmed positive for COVID-19.(ANI)

