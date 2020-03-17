After Army, women Navy officers get SC backing for permanent commission

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In a landmark judgment the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the demand for a permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Navy, weeks after serving women officers of the Indian Army got a similar ruling in their favour.

The apex court in its judgment said, "Women can sail with the same efficiency as male officers and there should be no discrimination."

Rejecting the Central government's argument which referred to physiological limitations of women officers in granting a permanent commission, the Court termed it as a case of gender stereotypes and said," To deprive servicing women is plainly discriminatory and to deny women officers would result in a serious miscarriage of justice to Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers who have served the nation."

"The application of servicing officers for Permanent Officers shall be considered on availability of vacancies," the Court added.

The Court has also quashed the Central government's September-2008 notification granting permanent commission to women officers only prospectively.

It has ruled that women and men both in the SSC in Indian Navy will be eligible for grant of permanent commission.

Supreme Court has also ordered the government to pay Rs 25 lakh in compensation to five women officers who were not reinstated despite Court's interim judgment.

This judgment follows a verdict by the Supreme Court in favour of permanent commission for women in Indian Army.

The apex court in February this year had ruled that the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Army in service, irrespective of their years of service. (ANI)