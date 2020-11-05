After Arnab Goswami's arrest, Anvay Naik's wife thanks Maharashtra Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): The wife of Anvay Naik, the interior designer who allegedly died of suicide in 2018, on Wednesday thanked the Maharashtra Police after Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami got arrested for allegedly abetting Naik's suicide.

"I really want to thank Maharashtra Police that this day has come in my life. I kept a lot of patience. Although my husband and mother-in-law will not come back with this but they are still alive for me," said Akshita Naik, wife of late Anvay Naik.

Yesterday, Goswami was arrested in Anvay's death case, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018.



A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

Goswami has alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and wife has been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him.

Republic TV channel telecasted visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. (ANI)

