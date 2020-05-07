After August 5 we faced law and order problem first time at encounter site yesterday: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that after August 5, the security forces faced law and order problem for the first time at the encounter site yesterday which was professionally controlled by them.

Speaking about the encounter that took place yesterday in which the security forces eliminated Hizbul Mujahideen's top leader and Jammu and Kashmir commander Riyaz Naikoo, Kumar told media, "At the encounter site yesterday, for the first time we witnessed the law and order problem after August 5. But the positive sign was that it only occurred at that encounter site."

"Our two vehicles were damaged in heavy stone pelting, we handled it professionally. Around 10 to 11 stone pelters were injured and one and two of them also suffered bullet injuries. All of them have been hospitalised," he added.

"Our DIG Atul was leading a special team including young officers, they were after Riyaz Naikoo since last six months. They were generating information, conducted many raids but did not achieve any success but the month of March first week his team geared up and sometime the team members used to stay awake continuously. Yesterday morning the militant fired, our force retaliated and during that HM Chief was killed," said Kumar.

This is a huge success for the security forces as one more encounter took place yesterday, in total four terrorists were killed yesterday including HM chief and two belonging to LeT, said Kumar.

He continued saying that in the Handwara encounter, police had generated the information that two LeT commanders were there inside a house.

"Our SP along with the SOG went their and surrounded the area later Army and CRPF were also called there and operation was commenced. We have lost our eight colleagues within three days," said Kumar.

"We have launched at least 27 operations in the last four months in which around 64 militants were killed. Out of them three commanders were also killed. Along with this we arrested 25 active militants.

He added that the security forces did not face any such law and order issue after August 5 and in this operation CRPF and has played an important role.

"SSB, ITBP and J-K Police have also helped in this. Then we faced COVID-19 in the last week of March which is being handled well by the assistance of CRPF and J-K Police. Public has also supported us in this," said Kumar. (ANI)

