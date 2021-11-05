After Ayodhya's Ram temple, development, connectivity progressing rapidly in Mathura, Kashi, says PM Modi

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that after Ayodhya's Ram Temple, which is getting its glory back after centuries, the development of infrastructure and connectivity is progressing rapidly in Mathura and Varanasi also.

While addressing people at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister said, "Today a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is being built in Ayodhya with full glory and it is getting its glory back after centuries. Recently, Deepotsav was celebrated there."

"Also, different initiatives are going on in Mathura and Vrindavan for the development of infrastructure and connectivity. Work on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi is also progressing rapidly. Now, the country aims high and also sets a time limit to achieve these aims," added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister today offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple. He also inaugurated various re-development projects worth Rs 130 crores including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district. The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

This is Prime Ministers' second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. (ANI)