After BJP's rally, TMC workers 'sanitise' field with cow dung in WB's Birbhum

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): A day after BJP's rally, Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers "sanitised" a field with cow dung in Siuri of Birbhum on Thursday.

TMC workers also seen putting cow dung over an effigy which has a picture of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

"We did this to free the land of the virus, BJP, that destroys communal harmony," said a local TMC leader.

Ghosh was also present at the BJP's rally held on Wednesday, ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.



Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused the BJP of luring TMC workers with crores of rupees.

Targeting Ghosh, Banerjee had said: "Sometimes he (Ghosh) says taking cow urine will protect you from the coronavirus. He might have drunk that, then how did he test positive for the coronavirus? Ask him?"

BJP leaders had accused TMC of killing its workers in the state. BJP and TMC are engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of Assembly polls.

Earlier, Union Minister Babul Supriyo had claimed that BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly polls and lashed out at Banerjee over the alleged killings of BJP workers in the state.

The Member of Parliament from West Bengal's Asansol said that there is a complete law and order failure in the state. (ANI)

