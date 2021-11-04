After Central excise duty cut, Himachal to soon reduce VAT on petrol, diesel

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): After the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday announced that the state government will soon issue a notification to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has taken a commendable decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel. For this heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the state. On the occasion of Diwali, the Prime Minister has given this special relief to the people," Thakur tweeted in Hindi.

"The means of transport in the hill state of Himachal are dependent on petrol and diesel, so the public will get the direct benefit of this concession. To reduce the tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, the state government will soon issue its notification," he said in another tweet.



In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.



It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

