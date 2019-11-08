After clerics, RSS to interact with Muslim professionals ahead of Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After reaching out to Muslim clerics, scholars and eminent personalities, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to open a dialogue with professionals from the community ahead of the Supreme Court's crucial verdict in the Ayodhya case.

The RSS team, which has been tasked with reaching out to the community, has planned interaction with educated youths and professionals from various walks of life.

Top RSS functionaries Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal will address the professionals at an event which, in all probability, will be held in Nehru Memorial here on Friday.

"The agenda of the meet is the court's verdict in the Ayodhya case and to maintain harmony after it is delivered," said a senior RSS leader involved in the process.

According to a senior member of the team, various NGOs and professional bodies were contacted to reach out to the professionals from the minority community and then invitations were sent out.

"A group of 70 to 80 professionals would be participating in this interaction with professionals from the community. The group consists of engineers, professors, doctors and social activists," added the leader.

With many professionals active on various social media platforms, it became pertinent to seek their help and support and also appeal to not share fake news, identify and report if there is one in circulation, the RSS believes.

Elaborating on the need to reach out to these professionals specifically, the leader said, "Not many people are following religious leaders. There may be many who spend too much time on social media. We all should avoid responding to fake and instigating messages if there would be any. We know these professionals too would not want peace to be disturbed. We are reaching out to them. It's a continuous process till verdict comes. We need to be prepared to accept it amicably."

Notably, both RSS and BJP are keeping the momentum up to ensure no untoward incident takes place in wake of the pronouncement of the court's verdict in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, irrespective of which side the decision goes.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, both organisations are conducting interactions with their cadre and the minority community to ensure that peace and harmony are not disturbed after the judgement, which could be pronounced any time now. (ANI)