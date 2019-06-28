Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Imran Hussain speaking to ANI on Friday.
Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Imran Hussain speaking to ANI on Friday.

After closure directions from DPCC, Imran Hussain asks hospitals to take authorisation for disposing biomedical waste

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:28 IST

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Imran Hussain on Friday said all those 12 hospitals, which have been handed over closure directions for violating biomedical waste norms, can still take authorisation within seven days.
"They have been given time to take the authorization for bio-medical waste. But they ignore it. They have also been issued show cause notice and now closure notice is given. But under this notice, seven days were given to them so that they apply and take authorisation," Hussain told ANI.
"They know authorisation is important. And they know how to dispose of their medical waste. They had time till June 15 but they did not take it. Medical waste is harmful to people. It should be disposed of properly," he said.
Expressing concern over untreated bio-waste, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC) has issued closure directions to 12 hospitals and identified 56 others for violating biomedical waste norms.
"56 violators have been identified so far, Till June 26, total 12 bedded hospitals have been handed closure directions and given 7 days to vacate patients and close down," DPCC said in a statement on Friday.
The pollution watchdog has made several efforts to develop an inventory of HCFs in the city, including issuing a public notice and organizing camps to apply for authorization under BMWM rules.
"Bio-medical waste, if left untreated, presents a major health hazard. Under the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 all the health care facilities (HCFs) operating in
Delhi, irrespective of the method of treatment and the quantity of waste generated, have to seek authorization from DPCC," it said.
"HCFs generating biomedical waste are also required to enter into an agreement with one of the two common biomedical waste treatment facilities (CBWTFs) operating in Delhi. Those not generating any bio-waste are required to submit an affidavit for this purpose," it added.
Since hospitals are the places where life is at stake, DPCC is being "extra cautious" and handing over closure directions only after ensuring the latest status of authorization.
"Actions on all identified bedded facilities shall be completed by June 30 and thereafter, actions shall be taken against all other violators," the statement concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:53 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Man kills daughter for marrying boy from another caste

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): A father killed his own daughter for marrying a man from another caste in Oosarapenta village in the district on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:51 IST

Congress workers in Kanpur to go on hunger strike urging Rahul...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Congress workers in Kanpur are set to go on a hunger strike on Saturday to urge party president Rahul Gandhi to not resign from the post.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:47 IST

Beggar dies in Andhra, police find over Rs 3 lakh in his bag!

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): In a surprising incident, over Rs 3 lakh were found in the bag of a beggar who died here in Guntakal town of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:41 IST

Chhattisgarh: 3 CRPF personnel, 1 civilian killed in encounter...

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian lost their lives during an encounter with Naxals in Keshkutul area of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, an official confirmed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:37 IST

UP: Miscreants harass Muslim boy in train, remove his skull cap;...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Police on Friday registered a case after a man complained that he was allegedly harassed by some miscreants while he was travelling in a passenger train.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:18 IST

Unanimous opinion in favour of Rahul to continue as Cong...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday said that there is a unanimous opinion in the party that Rahul Gandhi should continue to be Congress president.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:17 IST

Hubhopper, Indus OS join hands to disseminate audio content to Indians

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): India's largest audio-on-demand and podcasting platform Hubhopper on Friday announced a new partnership with Indus OS, a homegrown system apps company, to take localised audio content to Indian audiences across the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:15 IST

Ambedkar Memorial to be built by 2020, all permissions taken...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the state government will complete the work of Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill by 2020, adding that all the permissions have been taken from related departments about the height of the statue.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:09 IST

IAF contingent lands at France's Air Force Base for 'Garuda' exercise

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): An Indian Air Force contingent landed at Air Force Base, Mont-de-Marsan, France on Friday for the Indo-French joint exercise 'Garuda'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:55 IST

Encephalitis death toll rises to 133 in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) here mounted to 133 on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:54 IST

Mumbai: Police busts cricket betting racket; 2 arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June (ANI): Two people were arrested after Mumbai police busted a cricket betting racket in a five-star hotel in Juhu here, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:45 IST

A lot of things said by Amit Shah in Lok Sabha about J-K...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his claims regarding former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, stating that a lot of things he said in the Lok Sabha today about the handling of Jammu and Kashmir were "absolutely and easily rebu

Read More
iocl