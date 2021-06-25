After COVID-19 claims livelihood, Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment

By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): A man in Siliguri, who was forced into unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, started an innovative business using bamboo sticks and has created jobs for others.

Biswajit Kundu, 39, a resident of Gatebaza, used to run a small catering business and event management company. As the second COVID-19 wave spread, he was forced to close shop and shut down operations.

Determined to continue working and provide for his family, Kundu set up a creative workshop to manufacture bottles out of bamboo sticks.



He soon expanded his business with the help of social media and received an overwhelming response from across the country, along with a few from abroad. Demand for his bottles increased and he now runs a booming business.

While speaking to ANI, Kundu said that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to 'Make in India'.

"When the second Covid wave hit, my previous business was over. But I was reminded of PM Modi's 'Make in India concept and set up a workshop to make water bottles out of bamboo. The bottles are nature-friendly and the raw material is relatively easy to come by," he said.

He added, "After I started to market them on social media, demand for the bottles shot up. We are making four to five thousand bottles every month. The factory employs several local people who lost their jobs in this pandemic."

Subash Sutradhar, a worker at the bottle factory said, "I lost my job in second COVID-19 wave and was very stressed as I have a family to provide for. (Kundu) sir called me and offered a job at the factory. Now I can afford to take care of my family." (ANI)

