After cyclone alert, rainfall predicted in Odisha, Andhra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 25 (ANI): After the cyclone alert for South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh, IMD Bhubaneswar has issued rainfall alerts for both locations.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjeev Dwivedi, Scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar said, "After cyclone alert was issued, we have also issued rainfall alerts at various places around both the locations. Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Khaja and Puri districts in Odisha will receive light to moderate rainfall today."

"Tomorrow, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and other districts in south Odisha will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. However, we have also issued an orange and yellow for rainfall at few districts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh," he added.

According to Dwivedi, there may be waterlogging and flash floods in these areas.

According to the weather statement issued by the Odisha government, "The Deep Depression over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 14 km per hour in last six hours. Now, it will reach Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, about 470 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 540 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

IMD issued a yellow alert for cyclones at south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning. "Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts: Deep Depression is about 470 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 540 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam," IMD said in a tweet. (ANI)