After daughter molested, father hangs self in MP

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The father of a Class 10th girl student, who accused her teacher of molestation, allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from an electric pole in a field here in Pipariya Pachar area of Sagar district, police said on Sunday.

The father, identified as Rajesh Kurmi committed suicide on Saturday.

According to the suicide note obtained by the police, Kurmi said he was upset over the fact that the students and teachers in his daughter's school supported accused Dilip Jain.

The girl had accused a teacher of molesting her last month.

In the note, Kurmi also accused the principal of the school and other staff members of pressuring him to withdraw the molestation case filed against Jain.

"He has committed suicide by hanging himself on an electric pole. We will investigate the matter from every angle. We will also verify the suicide note and take action accordingly," Kamlesh Kalchuri, in-charge Gathkota police station, told ANI.

Following Kurmi's death, his immideate family along with relatives blocked the traffic movement on the road with Kurmi's bodies and demanded strict action against the accused and justice for their daughter.

"We want justice. They did wrong with our daughter. They have killed our brother. We want justice," one of the relatives of the victim's family said. (ANI)

