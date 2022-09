After demands by family, Union Home Minister gave Sonali Phogat death case to CBI: Goa CM Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that Union Home Minister had given Sonali Phogat's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after constant demands by her family.

While talking to ANI, Sawant said, "Home Minister has given the case to CBI, after the family's continuous demand. Now, the CBI will investigate. Goa Police will hand over their complete investigation to the CBI. Goa Police will fully cooperate."

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday gave its nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the suspicious death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa.



According to MHA sources, CBI will take over the case for further investigation.

On Sunday, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonali Phogat. Following the demand for a CBI investigation, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the case would be handed over to CBI on Monday.

The family members of the deceased woman and the Haryana government had also made persistent demands in this regard.

Actor-politician Sonali Phogat -- who hailed from Haryana -- was found dead in Goa last month. Her family immediately alleged foul play. Following allegations by her family, the Goa Police lodged a case of murder and arrested a couple of Phogat's associates.

Sonali Phogat, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020. (ANI)