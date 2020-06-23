After Dharavi and Worli, Mumbai's K East ward emerges as new COVID-19 hotspot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Mumbai's K East ward has emerged as a new coronavirus hotspot in the metropolitan city, while the rate of infections in Dharavi and Worli have slowed down to some extent.

Under K East Ward, COVID-19 cases in Andheri and Jogeshwari area for the second consecutive time are on the rise, as per ward wise data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra is the worst-coronavirus affected state in the country where COVID-19 cases have now touched more than 1.32 lakh while Mumbai reported 66,507 cases till June 21.

In the second week of June, the increasing cases in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, was seen as a threat but the administration has been successful in slowing down the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

However, the ward wise data released by the (BMC) shows new hotspots emerging in Mumbai. The rise in coronavirus cases can be seen in Andheri and Jogeshwari area of Mumbai's suburban in the second consecutive time as per data released by BMC.

As per data, the COVID-19 cases reported in K-West and K-East ward are highest among all wards of the BMC.

As of June 20, the number of cases in K East ward is 4,578 (2,085 discharged and 2228 active), whereas 3,846 (2,444 discharged and 1630 active) positive cases were reported from K West ward of Mumbai suburban.

Andheri East and Jogeshwari areas are densely populated dominated by approximately 70 per cent slums.

MIDC, SEEPZ, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, hotels, cargo complex, industrial units, Marol Police Camp, CISF Camp and ONGC etc. are situated within K East ward.

Indians, who were brought back from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission, are accommodated in hotels in K East ward. Some of them have been found COVID-19 positive.

Earlier, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the rate of growth of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi has reduced to 1.02 per cent in June from 12 per cent in April. It said that proactive measures by the BMC ensured an improved case doubling time to 43 days in May and 78 days in June. (ANI)

