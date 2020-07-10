After Digvijaya Singh's demand, Vijayvargiya says no need of judicial inquiry into arrest of Vikas Dubey

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that there was no need of judicial inquiry into allegations of political patronage to gangster Vikas Dubey levelled by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and said the police was capable of finding the truth.

"There is no need for such an inquiry. If someone has come to Madhya Pradesh, he must have crossed police of two to three states. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the state's police are very able and they will find out everything," Vijayavargiya said.

He was asked about Digvijaya Singh's demand for inquiry over alleged political patronage to s Dubey who was arrested in Ujjain on Thursday.

"Such a big criminal is arrested, so the inquiry will be conducted. How he was caught, and how he managed to reach Madhya Pradesh, so on all this inquiry will be conducted. What new Digvijaya Singhji is saying in this," he asked.

"The staff at Mahakaal Parisar should be thanked that they identified him and informed the police. And then personnel came from police station and he was arrested. It is a petty politics to raise questions instead of praise when such a big criminal is caught, be it Digvijaya Singh or any other person," the BJP leader said.

"Definitely, strict action will be taken against him, legal action will be taken," he added.

Earlier in the day, in a tweet, Digvijaya Singh had sought a judicial probe.

"I demand judicial inquiry in the arrest or surrender of Vikas Dubey from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It should be probed that from which leaders and police officials this gangster was in touch with. He (Vikas Dubey) should be kept in judicial custody and his security should be kept in mind so that all secrets come to light," Singh said in a tweet.

Dubey was arrested by the police from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh today morning.

He is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the incident. (ANI)

