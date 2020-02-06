After documents' verification Air India allowed me to travel, says Kunal Kamra's namesake

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): After getting "mistakenly" rejected to fly by Air India, stand up comedian Kunal Kamra's namesake">Kunal Kamra's namesake on Thursday said that it was a bizarre incident but after the verification, he was allowed to travel.

Days after four airlines imposed a flying ban on Kunal Kamra, Air India cancelled the ticket of a namesake of the stand-up comedian on Wednesday.

"I was shocked when I was informed by the Air India staff that my name is in the blacklist. I was travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai but at the airport, I was told that I'm barred from travelling. It was a bizarre incident but after the verification, Air India staff treated me very well," said Kunal, the person who was rejected by the airline.

"I requested the airline and told them that I am not Kunal Kamra who has been banned from flying. Later, after seeing all my documents I was allowed to travel. I guess I was confused to be the person who has been banned from flying due to the namesake," he added.

Kunal further asserted that in future too he will be travelling by Air India.

"I don't want to comment on the decision taken by the Government and airlines to ban any passenger but in future too I will travel by Air India," said Kunal.

In a statement released by Air India, the airline said, "Kamra is banned to board Air India. It is mentioned in our system. That is why his name was automatically rejected. After verification of all the credentials of the passenger, we allowed him to board."

A flying ban was imposed over Kamra a week ago for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami during an Indigo flight and making a video of it.

In the video posted by the stand-up comedian on his Twitter handle, Goswami remained glued to his laptop and did not respond to the former's questions, jibes and comments.

Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir declared a ban on Kamra until further orders while IndiGo has barred him from flying for six months. (ANI)

