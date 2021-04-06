After employees call for indefinite strike, KSRTC to give temporary permits to private buses, school buses

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): In view of the call for employees' strike from Wednesday, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has decided to issue temporary permits to private buses and school buses for the convenience of passengers.

KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the following demands: salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts. These employees are working as contract workers in the department.

Several meetings were held previously with transport association and organisation with the transport minister, state Deputy Chief Minister and also with Chief Minister, but nothing fruitful came out.



As a result, the employees called for an indefinite strike till their demands get fulfilled.

However, to avoid inconvenience to passengers, the department decided to issue temporary permits to private operators. The government asked districts to take appropriate steps to operate these private buses and school buses.

The strike by the state transport employees in December last year had also crippled transport services across the state. (ANI)

