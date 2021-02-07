After flash floods in U'khand, Bihar CM asks authorities to stay alert near banks of Ganga

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 7 (ANI): Following glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand that has led to the flash floods in Rishi Ganga and Dhauliganga rivers, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked the state officials to stay alert and constantly monitor the water-level situation on the banks of river Ganga.

"We are gathering details on the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. Our officials are in contact with authorities there. As it concerns the River Ganga, we need to remain alert," Kumar told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Kumar spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat over the phone and reviewed the current situation in the state.

"I believe that you will take control of the situation very soon and Uttarakhand will come out of the disaster. We are with you in this tough time," Kumar told Rawat as per the press release.

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) said that an avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of its under-construction hydropower project in the region.

"100-150 people are feared to be dead in the flash flood in Chamoli following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area," Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said.



Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near the Tapovan area following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, the officials said.



"It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site. Of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river," ITBP DG SS Deswal said.

The Union Home Ministry informed that three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the flood-affected areas and more teams are ready to be airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that he is monitoring the flood situation in Chamoli.



"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," tweeted the Prime Minister. (ANI)

