After gangster siblings shot dead, police step up security outside Umesh Pal's residence in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Security has been deployed outside the residence of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj after the mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in full media glare on Saturday night.



Atiq was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005 and also in the subsequent killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP's leader's murder, in February this year.

In the aftermath of the incident Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts.

All three assailants were arrested, informed police after Atiq and his brother were shot dead.

"Three people have been arrested and they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said earlier.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that shooters who killed Atiq and Ashraf were posing as Journalists at the spot of the incident.

"Shooters were posing as journalists. As Atiq reached for a check-up, they were surrounded by other journalists and got close to Atiq and his brother. One was having a camera and was posing as a cameraman. While one was roaming with a mike where it was written NCR News. Third was assisting both," a police source said.

"As Atiq reached the hospital, reporters started questioning them after 2 lines, one guy fired on his head from very close and Atiq fell down. Another two guys also threw the camera and mike and started firing," the source added. (ANI)