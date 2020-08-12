After 'harassment' by college admin, medical student attempts suicide in UP

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A medical college student allegedly tried to commit suicide due to purported harassment by the college administration in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

"I had joined my college in December 2019. During the COVID-19 crisis, we were asked to be on duty in the college following which we asked the college administration to provide us with PPE kits and safety gear. One morning, we were asked to come on duty to treat one COVID patient but without any proper safety gears," claimed the female student.

"Later we were threatened to do our duty and other students were also threatened. They stopped giving us food and locked the mess. The guard was informed to give us food only if we go back on our duty. The minimum salary here is Rs 4,000. We should get justice. I would urge the Chief Minister to probe into this matter," she added.

Meanwhile, the police are further investigating the matter.

"A student told us that she is facing problems while doing her duty and she wants a solution for those issues. We are further investigating the matter and we will come out with an amicable solution," said Aparna Gautam, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur Rural. (ANI)

