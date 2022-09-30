After headless body found in Meerut, police question friends of victim

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): After the headless body of a young man was found in the Parikshitgarh area of Meerut on Tuesday, the police are questioning friends of the victim and some other people to find clues to the crime, said SSP Meerut Rohit Sangwan.



SSP Sangwan told ANI, "On the morning of September 27, the body of a young man was found in Parikshitgarh area. In the complaint given by the family members against unidentified people, a case was registered under section 302 in this case. Some people along with the friends of the deceased are being interrogated. Prima facie, only enmity is coming out in this. The deceased had quarrels with many people and we are working on every aspect."

The victim was identified as Kapil, son of Dherendra. Villagers had found the body and informed the police. The police reached the spot and after three hours the corpse was identified as that of Kapil. Kapil had been missing for two days.

Investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

