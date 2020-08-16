After heavy rain, Chattisgarh's Sukma flooded

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall in the state, parts of Sukma district have been flooded and normal life has been disrupted.

The water level in rivers and drains started rising from morning itself in the region.

The public representatives are keeping an eye in the submerged areas here. In fact, the biggest threat to the Sabari river flowing in the district is from the backwaters of Godavari.

Alert has been issued in the areas affected by Godavari river. Apart from the rivers, the drains here are also in spate due to continuous rains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the northwest region of India during the next five days.

"Fairly widespread falls likely over south Rajasthan, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa on August 15; over Chhattisgarh on 15 and 16; over Odisha and Telangana on 15 and over Saurashtra and Kutch on August 18 and 19," IMD added. (ANI)

