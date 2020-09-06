After heavy rain, flood-like situation in Gujarat's Banaskantha

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], September 6 (ANI): Several parts of Gujarat's Banaskantha district faced a flood-like situation on Sunday after heavy rainfall occurred over the region.

Visuals from the district's Ambaji area showed vehicles facing difficulty due to waterlogging on the city's roads. Auto drivers were seen dragging their vehicles to move out of waterlogged parts.



Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted squally weather along and off North and South Gujarat coast due to active monsoon conditions. (ANI)

