After incessant rain, CRPF camp in Dibrugarh flooded, personnel move out

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 1 (ANI): After incessant rains, a camp of the 171 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) in Dibrugarh city was flooded and personnel had to move out on Friday.

Arvind Kumar Tiwari, Inspector of CRPF 171 Battalion said, "Water was already there due to drizzling. The rain got heavier last night and caused water-logging in the office and barracks of the jawans."

Water entered jawans' offices and barracks, compelling the CRPF personnel located in Dibrugarh Police Reserve to move out. Police personnel and their families living in the same police reserve were also compelled to take their children to another place.



As a precautionary measure, the jawans are preparing to leave the camp and shift to another camp in view of the weather forecast showing the possibility of heavy rain in Dibrugarh in the coming days.



Tiwari told ANI, "It had been raining for the past 3 days but last night due to heavy rains, water entered camps. As per the forecast, it'll rain for 3-4 more days, that is why as a precaution, we are shifting out."

Due to incessant rains in Assam, new areas are coming under the grip of floods. The waters of many flooded rivers have submerged new areas affecting more than 31.54 lakh people in 26 districts.

Many villagers of Sildubi, Bonmari, Patekiburi, Sidhaguri, Gagaldubi, Borgaon, Pavokati, Jaljali, and Hatibangi in the district are currently taking shelter on roads, and higher land after the flood waters inundated their houses. (ANI)

