After Makar Sankranti holidays, schools to reopen as per schedule in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): After the completion of the Makar Sankranti festival holidays, the schools and colleges will be opened as per their regular schedule, informed a press release issued by A Suresh, State Education Minister on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh government has been taking care of the students' health and paid keen attention to the prevention of COVID-19 spread in the educational institutions, the release read.

The Education Minister further informed that the state government has administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 90 per cent of the students aged between 15 to 18.



He also added that the government was giving equal priority to both the health and education of the students in the State.

Meanwhile, sources in the department informed that the government will review the status of the health and COVID-19 related issues in the educational institutions on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,570 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 21,06,280.

Only one death was reported during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state due to the disease to 14,510. There are currently 26,770 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

