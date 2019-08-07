After meeting Goa CM, taxi associations call off strike

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The intervention of Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, on Wednesday led to the Yellow-Black Taxi Owners' Association calling off their strike and agreeing to resume work from tomorrow.

Sawant assured the association that all their lawful demands will be met and their interests will be honoured.

Urging the state government to scrap application-based cab service 'Goa Miles', the tourist taxi operators have been protesting since Friday.

While refusing to scrap 'Goa Miles', Sawant had earlier asked the taxi operators to either continue the services or provide facilities similar to what the app provides.

The worst affected were the tourists who had to face hardships owing to the statewide strike by the association in Goa. (ANI)

