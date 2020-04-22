After meeting with Amit Shah, IMA announces withdrawal of its nationwide protest

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah met a delegation of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday after which the association withdrew its nationwide protest called against violent attacks on the medical fraternity amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"Considering the immediate high-level response of government and solid assurance given by the Home Minister himself it is decided that the White alert protest of 22nd and Black Day of 23rd stands withdrawn to maintain the unity & integrity of our country," an official release by the IMA said.

After the meeting, held through video conferencing, Shah said that safety and dignity of doctors at their work place is "non-negotiable".

"Safety and dignity of our doctors at their work place is non-negotiable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure conducive atmosphere for them at all times. I have assured doctors that Modi govt is committed to their cause and appealed to reconsider their proposed protest," Shah tweeted.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Health secretary Preeti Sudan, MCI BOG Chairman Dr V K Paul and other officials were also present in the meeting.

"Shri AmitShah ji today interacted with IMA through VC, during which I was also present with him. He assured the safety of the doctors and appealed them not to do their proposed symbolic protest. Doctors also assured to fight this disaster with the government," Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

IMA National President Dr Rajan Sharma, Honorary Secretary-General Dr Asokan and IMA leaders voiced concerns of the medical fraternity during the meeting.

Earlier, the IMA had announced that it will observe April 23 as Black Day if the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals.

This comes after several incidents of attacks and stigmatisation of medical staff and doctors being reported from across the country following the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Home Minister, Health Minister and all others acknowledged and praised IMA and the medical community for their great efforts and sacrifice in this testing times. Especially Shri Amit Shah was very much aware and concerned about it. He has assured that the government of India will take all necessary steps & come out shortly with relevant legislation to address the safety and dignity of doctors and health caregivers," read the release.

"He and Health Minister appealed to IMA leadership to believe in this government and defer the symbolic protest. It is also expressed that in this period of global crisis, where each one of us is fighting on frontline for the very existence of human race, such protests will send out a bad signal of the unity of our country and will damage its image internationally," it said. (ANI)

