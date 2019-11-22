Visuals from JNU.
Visuals from JNU.

After meeting with MHRD, JNUSU president says strike will continue

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) on Friday announced that they will not call off the ongoing strike.
"There will be no compromise on demands. It is the stand of JNUSU that strike will not be called off," JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said after participating in a meeting with a high-power committee of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) at JNU admin block.
The students are on protest after JNU administration gave its nod to the new hostel manual, including fee hike.
Meanwhile, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar wrote a letter to Varsity faculty members to "sensitise" the students with the academic rules.
He said that it is in the interest of all the stakeholders that students and teachers adhere to the academic norms and academic calendar of the university.
"... This is an appeal to all Deans, Chairpersons and Faculty Members of JNU to sensitise the students with the academic rules. Also, request them to return to the classes and labs and resume their academic and research work so that the losses incurred already on these counts may be compensated," Kumar's letter said.
"It may be underlined here that if these academic requirements are not met in time, thousands of students may be affected damaging their future career prospects," it said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:54 IST

$10 billion targeted for creating job opportunities for 20-30...

Hyderabad [Telangana], Nov 22 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said his ministry has set a target of $26 billion for aerospace, defence services and goods by 2025 under the Defence Production Policy and in that, approximately $10 billion is targeted for creating job opportunities for 20-30 l

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:53 IST

We all have consensus on Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 : After weeks of being on tenterhooks there seems to be a breakthrough on government formation in Maharashtra with Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday stating that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will lead the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance g

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:22 IST

SPG amendment bill to be tabled in Parliament next week

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Parliament is likely to take up the proposed amendment of Special Protection Group Act next week in the ongoing Winter Session with the government ready with its draft, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:45 IST

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Mulayam Singh, wishes him...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on the latter's 80th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:44 IST

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices file review plea...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its October 24 ruling ordering telecom companies to pay around Rs 92,000 crore to the Centre on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:36 IST

Kerala snakebite death: Principal, Vice-principal suspended

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Principal and Vice-principal of Sarvajana Government Higher Secondary School in Wayanad's Sulthan Bathery were suspended on Friday after the death of a Class 5 student due to snakebite inside the classroom.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:35 IST

Central team starts assessing crop damages in Marathwada region

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A high-level central team on Friday began a three-day tour to assess damages to Kharif crops caused by excessive rains in Marathwada region of the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:22 IST

Met Nithyananda over a year back for few minutes: Cong leader DK...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he met self-styled godman Nithyananda more than a year ago for a few minutes only.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:22 IST

Amit Shah chairs meet to implement cabinet's decision on import of onions

New Delhi [India]. Nov 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a meeting to implement the Union Cabinet's decision to import 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:22 IST

UP: Shivpal celebrates brother Mulayam's birthday in Saifai

Etawah/Lucknow [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday celebrated birthday of his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:17 IST

Odisha: Over 60 fire tenders used to rescue man from...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Over 60 fire tenders successfully rescued a man with the help of sky lift machine, who was stranded at the 70-feet-high dome of Parija Library in Utkal University here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:11 IST

UP: Body of DLF Mall's employee found on terrace in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The city police on Friday here recovered the body of an employee working in a mall here from its terrace.

Read More
iocl