After midnight police raid, farmers attack cops in Bihar's Buxar

Buxar (Bihar) [India], January 11 (ANI) Farmers' protest in Buxar' s Chausa area on Wednesday turned violent as villagers attacked the power plant and also torched the police vehicles, after the "police crackdown" on their stir last midnight.

The Buxar Police allegedly attacked the homes of protesting farmers in the middle of the night while they were sleeping and dozens of villagers including women were injured. Police brutality was captured in the CCTV footages.



For over two months, farmers are on protest demanding better rates for their land being acquired by a state-run power company in the district's Chausa block.



Today, the Irate villagers attacked the police and the power plant with sticks and rods.

Police vehicles were vandalized and set on fire. The gate of the power plant was also set on fire, police said.

The police tried to disperse the crowd by firing in the air. The entire area has been turned into a police camp. Stone pelting is happening from both sides.

"Police are trying to control the situation and will be controlled soon," said Buxar Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar.

Earlier on Tuesday, the farmers demonstrated at the main gate of the plant. After which the police allegedly entered their houses last night in Banarpur village of Mufsil police station area and beat them up. (ANI)

