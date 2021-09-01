After multiple extortion cases from jail, Tihar jail admin transfers 23 deputy superintendents

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Taking note of multiple extortion cases worth Rs 200 crore from the jail, the Tihar jail administration on August 17 transferred 23 Deputy Superintendents.

The Director-General of Tihar had sought information on jail workers posted in the jail for a long time.

The accused in these extortion cases has been identified as Sukesh Chandrashekhar. He is lodged in Rohini jail.



Earlier, a woman had registered an FIR against Sukesh for extorting money from her on the false pretext of providing her legal help while posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry.

Afterwards, the police laid a trap and arrested two of his accomplices, Pradeep and Deepak, between August 7 and 8.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Dharam Singh and Deputy Jail Superintendent Subhash Batra were also arrested on August 18 after Deepak revealed that jail officials were allegedly helping Sukesh in carrying out his crimes.

On August 20, Komal, a manager at RBL Bank in Connaught Place was arrested along with his two associates, Avinash and Jitender for allegedly being involved in dubious cash transactions and arrangement of money that helped in running the extortion racket.

Earlier on August 10 too, Sukesh was arrested for extorting 50 crores from a big businessman from his jail cell. He was in contact with numerous big businessmen from his cell. Two mobile phones used for his crimes were recovered from his cell by the police during a raid on August 8. (ANI)

